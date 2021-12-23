GLADA asks PSPCL stop issuing power connections to illegal colonies

Ludhiana The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Wednesday wrote to the chief engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to stop issuing power connections against the colonies for which an NOC has not been obtained.

Officials from GLADA said the government had floated a policy for regularising illegal colonies in 2018, but several builders did not send any proper applications.

They alleged that these builders went ahead with the construction of their respective colonies and were issued power connections by the concerned department without proper checking.

GLADA chief administrator Rishipal Singh revealed that similar letters have also been issued to PSPCL chief engineers in Moga, Ferozepur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar as the areas also fall under their jurisdiction.

“The officials have been asked to ensure that the instructions are issued to the ground level, so that no new power connection is issued against illegal colonies. Also, steps should be taken to snap the connections issued against the illegal colonies in the recent past,” he said.

Notably, hundreds of illegal colonies have come up in the areas falling under GLADA and despite the letters being issued by the body in the past. Most of these have been awarded power connections.