GLADA properties worth 1,500 cr remain unsold sans auction portal

{Year and a half on} For the past year and a half, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has been unable to auction 1,711 sites due to the lack of an e-auction portal, officials aware of the development said. (HT File)

They added that these sites, including residential plots, shop-cum-offices (SCO), shop-cum-flats (SCF), booths, shops and commercial spaces, are worth around ₹1,500 crore.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Suraj Manchanda said that the portal, which was being used by development authorities across the state, stopped working due to a technical glitch. The auctions were then stopped across the state and GLADA could not auction any of the sites.

Officials aware of the developments said that in a housing department meeting recently held in Chandigarh, it was assured that a new portal has been acquired by the state government and access will be granted to development bodies soon, allowing auctions to resume.

The unsold properties with GLADA are 230 residential sites, 214 SCOs, 207 SCFs, 853 booths, 158 shops, 2 commercial chunks, an institution site, 45 public building sites and a religious site.

Officials added that there are 18 other sites reserved for special purposes, such as petrol pumps, schools, water works and flats, among others.

Municipal corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi, who also serves as GLADA chief administrator, said, “We have not had an auction portal for the past year and a half. However, we will soon get access to the ‘railtel’ portal, which is already being used by the railways. We are planning to start auctioning these sites soon.”