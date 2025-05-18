Glaring cracks in road safety fuelling fatal mishaps in Chandigarh

A detailed analysis of 27 fatal road crashes across Chandigarh between January and March 2025 has exposed a pattern of infrastructural neglect, poor traffic management and blatant safety violations at several high-density locations in the city. Chandigarh Traffic Police have recommended immediate installation of speed breakers (rumble strips or raised humps) at accident-prone intersections and sharp turns, particularly where speeding is prevalent. (HT File Photo)

The assessment, based on FIRs and site inspections by Chandigarh Traffic Police, points to critical gaps, such as broken medians, unmarked Zebra crossings, pothole-ridden roads, overgrown vegetation blocking sight lines, missing traffic-calming measures and illegal encroachments — all contributing to fatal incidents that were largely preventable.

The report, procured by RTI activist RK Garg, revealed that the city witnessed 30 fatal cases till April 30, claiming 32 lives, compared 26 fatal crashes in the corresponding period in 2024.

Out of the 27 fatal crashes (uptill March 30) analysed, nine locations were flagged for lacking speed-calming measures, which aid in slowing down traffic and preventing collisions.

Police recommended immediate installation of speed breakers (rumble strips or raised humps) at accident-prone intersections and sharp turns, particularly where speeding is prevalent. They also suggested the use of luminous paint and reflective signage to alert drivers about speed limits and approaching curves.

Numerous sites lack rumble strips, speed breakers or speed limit signage, enabling reckless driving. Blocked or disconnected zebra crossings and missing pedestrian pathways leave vulnerable road users exposed.

Fatalities on the dividing road between Sectors 29-A/30-B have been linked to illegal house openings on the Sector 30B side, damaged berms and the absence of a cycle track. At least five crash sites spotted overgrown trees and insufficient street lighting create dangerous blind spots for drivers, increasing collision risk.

Many medians are broken or missing protective barriers, causing vehicles to lose control or encroach into opposite lanes.

Five locations were identified with missing or inadequate road signage, including the road dividing Sectors 52/53 (Sector 52 side) – where “No Parking”, “No Stoppage”, and “Curve Ahead” boards are needed.

Near the bus stop on the road dividing Sectors 29-A/30-B, road signages along the entire stretch are recommended.

At the Zirakpur barrier, near the CRPF post, speed limit signage are missing on both sides of the road and road signage is faded and in need of replacement at the Sector 33/34 light point.

Additionally, the absence of pedestrian infrastructure was noted at three locations, including the exit gate inside ISBT-43, where the pedestrian path on the left side needs to be constructed.

Among the crashes analysed were two of the year’s most-serious accidents, including the March 10 mishap involving a speeding Porsche in Sector 4, which killed a 23-year-old man and left two women injured.

Police noted heavy traffic from Hira Singh Chowk to PEC light point and recommended installation of rumble strips, stop lines and studs at the staggered junctions of Sectors 9 and 4, an accident-prone area signboard, and repainting Zebra crossings and lane markings.

In another incident on March 14, a heavily intoxicated driver crashed his Volkswagen Polo at over 150 kmph, killing two police personnel and a bystander near the Zirakpur barrier.

Police observed missing cycle tracks and slow carriageways on both sides and faded lane markings. They recommended constructing cycle tracks and carriageways from Zirakpur barrier to Tribune Chowk, repainting lane markings, and installing speed calming measures and speed limit signage at the Chandigarh entry point.

“This is a very scientific and structured analysis undertaken by Chandigarh Traffic Police. Each fatal crash site is thoroughly evaluated to understand the root cause of the accident—whether it was due to engineering flaws, visibility issues or design lapses. Based on this, the need for engineering intervention is assessed and flagged to the municipal corporation and UT architecture department. In several cases, corrective measures have already been implemented to enhance road safety,” said SSP Traffic Sumer Pratap Singh. These issues are also being taken up in the Road Safety Committee meetings, where all departments concerned were present, he noted.