Mon, Nov 17, 2025
Global experts discuss animal welfare protocols at Chandigarh meet

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 07:34 am IST

The three-day conference covered a wide range of subjects, including advanced diagnostics, innovative surgical procedures, and enhanced animal welfare protocols

Over a thousand delegates, leading scientists, international policymakers, and veterinary professionals from India and across the globe gathered in Chandigarh for a — 23rd World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) Continuing Education India Programme, held alongside the 16th FSAPAI National Symposium and International Conference from November 14 to 16, 2025.

Experts shared insights on advanced surgery, critical care medicine, and their ongoing research contributions. (HT Photo for representation)
Hosted by the Small Animal Clinicians’ Association, Chandigarh (SACA), under the aegis of the Federation of Small Animal Practitioners Associations of India (FSAPAI), the three-day conference covered a wide range of subjects, including advanced diagnostics, innovative surgical procedures, and enhanced animal welfare protocols.

Jasbir Singh, general secretary, WSAVA India said, a key highlight of the conference was the participation of two internationally renowned veterinarians from Australia — associate professor Christopher Tan, specialist surgeon and co-hospital director at SASH Vets in Sydney, and Dr Ellie Leister, critical care specialist and director of the Pet Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Brisbane.

Both experts shared insights on advanced surgery, critical care medicine, and their ongoing research contributions.

