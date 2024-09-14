GMADA chief seeks report on delay in launch of Ecocity-2 extension in New Chandigarh

Taking stern note of the delay in launching the Ecocity-2 (Extension) Scheme in New Chandigarh’s Hoshiarpur village, despite acquisition of 96 acres in 2013, the chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has sought a report from the officials concerned within a week. Over the past decade, GMADA has carved out residential and commercial plots for the scheme, with no further progress. (HT File Photo for representation)

Over the past decade, GMADA has carved out residential and commercial plots for the scheme, with no further progress.

Further, having acquired 96 acres, GMADA paid the landowners who opted for monetary compensation against the land acquired, but those who chose to get plots in exchange continue to wait in agonising anticipation.

One of the landowners, Avtar Singh, said, “Despite 106 residential plots of 1 kanal and 2 kanal, and 66 commercial plots being carved out, the scheme has yet to materialise. No development activity has taken place over the past 11 years even after acquiring land from farmers.”

He further added, “GMADA took high-interest loans from various banks to pay compensation to the farmers, but the amount was meagre. For the past 11 years, GMADA has been paying heavy interest on these loans, but no effort has been made to develop or launch the scheme and recover the amount by selling the plots.”

Another landowner, Satvir Singh, shared, “In 2013, farmers were forced to part with their fertile lands, which were their only source of livelihood. Now they feel cheated as GMADA took their land in exchange for a paltry sum. The promised allotment of plots under the land pooling scheme is also pending and only Letters of Intent (LOI) have been issued. Without the allotment, farmers are unable to develop their plots, build homes or establish commercial showrooms, leaving them worried about their livelihood and their children’s future,” he said.

However, GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar said, “We have already held a meeting with the secretary of housing regarding this issue. We have directed the officials concerned to submit a report within a week to explain why the project has been delayed for 11 years. After that, we will fix the responsibility of the officers involved.”