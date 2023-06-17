Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two illegal colonies razed in Mohali, during GMADA demolition drive

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
The GMADA team uprooted the foundations of many under construction houses, disconnected sewerage systems and also demolished the approach roads and streets laid in the colony

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) carried out a demolition drive in Sundra and Morthikri village in Dera Bassi. The team demolished 12 houses and four showrooms.

Further the GMADA team uprooted the foundations of many under construction houses, disconnected sewerage systems and also demolished the approach roads and streets laid in the colony.

Assistant town planner (ATP) Gagandeep Singh said that even after the drive carried out last week the developer did not stop construction of the illegal colony. The demolition team consisting of earthmovers and bulldozers was led by a police team to tackle any eventuality. The drive began at 11 am and continued till 2 pm.

District Town Planner (DTP) Harpreet Singh urged residents to buy and invest in the plots which are approved by GAMDA and not to waste their hard-earned money by investing in the irregular colonies.

Similar demolition drive was conducted against illegal constructions in Ekta Colony, Balongi, amidst stiff resistance from residents on June 12.

Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out