GMADA expedites process to clear pending property tax

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has written to the Mohali municipal corporation (MC), seeking details of its pending property tax dues.

The development comes a day after Hindustan Times highlighted the list of chronic tax defaulters, in which GMADA was found to be on the top with pending dues to the tune of ₹6.90 crore.

The development authority has also asked the MC to give details of properties which have been taxed.

“We are ready to immediately clear our pending dues and have sent a communique to the MC, seeking a detailed evaluated amount. There is a difference in our calculation and theirs. So we have summoned their records for evaluation,” shared a senior GMADA official.

According to the MC, GMADA, which has the highest pending dues, has been defaulting on tax payment since the financial year 2014-15. According to GMADA records, however, the tax was paid to MC till 2017.

“On November 30 too, we had written to the MC seeking details of the property tax but we didn’t get a response. Now, we will clear our dues immediately after ascertaining our exact pending amount,” said a senior GMADA official.

Notably in a meeting chaired by Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora last month, the MC had accused GMADA of defaulting on pending dues to the tune of over ₹crores, forcing it to spend from its own pocket on the maintenance of the city. The Punjab minister had then asked GMADA authorities to pay 25% of total expenditure on annual maintenance works being done by MC.

The other property tax defaulters include the police department, which has to pay over ₹2 crore for its buildings in the city, the DC office which owes ₹30 lakh and the Labour Bhawan, Mohali, which has to pay ₹5 lakh.

The last date to pay the tax for this financial year (2022-23) is December 31, after which a 10% penalty will be imposed. The MC on Tuesday organised a camp for paying property tax at the Sector 69 community centre. Another such camp is scheduled at Phase 7 community centre on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON