 GMADA officer to look after welfare of polling staff in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 25, 2024
GMADA officer to look after welfare of polling staff in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 25, 2024 08:16 AM IST

Mohlai electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said polling personnel have been known as the backbone of the election process and district administration must facilitate them with all the needs they want during the night stay and conduct of polling on the next day at polling booths

In the run-up to facilitate polling personnel for the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of Lok Sabha polls, district electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has designated GMADA land acquisition officer Jasleen Kaur Sandhu as the nodal officer for welfare of polling personnel.

Mohlai electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said in case of any need, AROs and polling parties can seek help from the nodal officer by contacting her at 9988-296-984 and mail id—lacue.gmada@gmail.com. (HT file photo for representation)
Mohlai electoral officer-cum-deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said in case of any need, AROs and polling parties can seek help from the nodal officer by contacting her at 9988-296-984 and mail id—lacue.gmada@gmail.com. (HT file photo for representation)

Divulging details, Jain said polling personnel have been known as the backbone of the election process and district administration must facilitate them with all the needs they want during the night stay and conduct of polling on the next day at polling booths.

She said Sandhu would remain in touch with the assistant returning officers-cum-sub divisional magistrates of Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi to ensure requirements for polling parties at all 825 polling booths (452 polling locations in the district).

The DEO said in case of any need, AROs and polling parties can seek help from the nodal officer by contacting her at 9988-296-984 and mail id—lacue.gmada@gmail.com.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / GMADA officer to look after welfare of polling staff in Mohali
Story Saved
