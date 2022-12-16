GMADA razes 15 illegal pig farms in Mohali

Mohali Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man and recovered 21 gm of heroin from his possession. The accused, Prince Sharma, was caught at a check point near Handesra village. Police checked the accused on suspicion and recovered drugs from his possession. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

Mohali St Paul’s International School, Phase 6, Mohali, held its annual function on Thursday.Satya Pal Jain, additional solicitor general of India, was the chief guest, while Davesh Modgill, former mayor Chandigarh, was the guest of honour. Arnus Masih, national secretary RIMS, was among the special guests. Various cultural programmes were held, which saw participations of students in large numbers.

Chandigarh The department of ophthalmology, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, will organise a two-day post graduates teaching programme on December 17 and 18. Around 90 resident doctors from ophthalmology departments of various medical colleges will participate in the programme.

Panchkula In a bid to improve the investigation standards, quick crackdown on drug smugglers, cybercrime and illegal mining, newly appointed DCP Sumer Partap Singh held a meeting with the police officials at the mini-secretariat, Sector 1, Panchkula. Along with warning against corruption in the system, he also directed the police officials to increase patrolling in their respective areas.

Chandigarh The 13th Chrysanthemum exhibition organised by Panjab University’s horticulture division was held on Thursday at varsity’s RC Paul Rose Garden. Inaugurated by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, the exhibition had 123 varieties of flowers and 2,300 potted plants. Seven new varieties were displayed this year.

Chandigarh UT tourism department and North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC) on Thursday celebrated the 98th birth anniversary of Nek Chand, the creator of Rock Garden, at the memorial in Rock Garden in the presence of the committee members and Anuj Saini, son of Nek Chand. During the four-day celebrations, musical chairs programme for the general public and Dugri performances will be organised.

Mohali The Mohali administration and health department provided free of cost spectacles to 200 needy children studying in various government schools in the district on Thursday. “Under an ongoing drive, 63,903 children were given eye check-ups of which 490 were found in need of spectacles. The others will get spectacles for free in 15 day,” deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said.