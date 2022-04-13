GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue him the no-dues certificate (NDC).
The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by Nirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11.
DSP Ajay Kumar of Vigilance Bureau’s flying squad said even though Singh had cleared all outstanding payments for his booth allotted in 2016, Sharma demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh from him to issue the NDC. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
Subsequently, Sharma started threatening Singh of allotment cancellation if he didn’t pay the remaining ₹1 lakh soon, following which he approached the bureau.
The bureau’s flying squad laid a trap on Tuesday afternoon and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the ₹1 lakh bribe at the GMADA office in Phase 8. The raiding team, including inspectors Sukhjinder Singh, Dharampal Singh and Palvinder Singh, also recovered the already paid ₹50,000.
Sharma was booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the flying squad police station in Sector 68 and will be produced in court on Wednesday.
Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours
In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
