GMCH-32 study identifies antenatal, neonatal risk factors in autism

A new study conducted by Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, has found that risk factors of antenatal and neonatal are associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

To conduct the study, the team of researchers at GMCH-32 examined at least 8,451 children living in different areas of the city to understand what might cause autism

The study, carried under department of psychiatry HOD Dr Priti Arun and Dr Chandrika Azad, found that children suffering from autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are more likely to have faced complications during their mother’s pregnancy and post birth. This includes conditions like high blood pressure during pregnancy, vaginal bleeding and birth asphyxia, which can lead to problems with breathing, and low oxygen levels in newborns.

To conduct the study, the team of researchers examined at least 8,451 children living in different areas of the city to understand what might cause autism. The team found that 19 children suffered from autism and eight were diagnosed with other neuro-developmental disorders. Researchers also checked the medical history of 672 children who scored low on a test for autism to see what might have caused their low scores. The goal of the study was to identify factors that might increase the risk of developing autism.

According to Priti, “ASD patients experienced more antenatal and neonatal problems compared to general population. By understanding the risk factors associated with ASD, health care providers can screen for and identify children who may be at risk for the disorder, and provide early interventions and supports to help these children reach their full potential.”