Goa Police collect Sonali Phogat’s property, bank details
The two-member team of the Goa police, led by inspector Theron D’Costa, visited Sonali Phogat’s house in Hisar’s Saint Nagar and inspected the house thoroughly
: The Goa police team, probing the death of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, on Thursday visited her house in Hisar and collected details of her property and bank accounts.
The two-member team of the Goa police, led by inspector Theron D’Costa, visited Phogat’s house in Hisar’s Saint Nagar and inspected the house thoroughly. They then collected details of her SBI and Axis bank accounts.
Later, the team accompanied by the Hisar police reached Hisar Tehsil from where they collected Sonali’s land details.
Phogat had also online applied to lease her Dhandhoor village-based farm house to her PA Sudhir Sangwan, who has been arrested in connection with her death, for 10 years. However, the lease deed could not be executed. A copy of the document is with HT.
“Sudhir Sangwan has mentioned his address (on the lease document) as Krishan Nagar in Hisar, which does not exist. Sangwan had mentioned the same address to take the rented flat in Gurugram, where he along with Sonali used to stay at times,” police sources added.
BJP’s Hisar district president Captain Bhupender said Phogat’s family has been repeatedly demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case and the family will once again meet Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard.
‘Rasam pagdi’ performed
The family members and relatives of BJP leader Sonali Phogat performed ‘rasam pagdi’, a prayer meet, and tied a turban on her daughter Yashodhra’s head, signifying honour and that she will carry her mother’s legacy.
Yashodhra said the Goa police has been investigating the case from a property related angle and they are not satisfied with the way the probe is moving on.
“We will again meet Haryana chief minister and urge him to handover the case to CBI,” she added.
Phogat’s family members said they will send Yashodhra back to her boarding school as she has to appear in the exams starting from September 8.
“We brought her books from the hostel and the family is convincing her to focus on studies. It is a difficult time for Yashodhra too but we will have to cope up with it,” Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics