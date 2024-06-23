Gohana to be declared 23rd dist of Haryana soon: CM Saini

Gohana in Sonepat will be declared as the 23rd district of Haryana soon, said Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini addressing a gathering in Gohana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Gohana on the occasion of 626th birth anniversary of saint Kabir Das, Saini said a committee has been formed to form new districts in the state and it will submit its report within three months.

“After the committee submits its report, Gohana will be declared as a new district of the state,” he added.

The CM announced the construction of a chowk named after Saint Kabir in Gohana, allocation of ₹31 lakh to Gohana Dhanak shiksha sabha for the construction of a library and langar hall, immediate initiation of the construction of a bypass on the Rohtak-Jind road as soon as the required land is available and completion of the backlog in government jobs. He assured that the government will strongly defend in court to ensure reservation benefits in promotions for Class I and II jobs.

Saini said Kabir had devoted his entire life to eradicating superstitions, casteism and regressive traditions prevalent in society, aiming to foster societal unity.

“Many political parties are spreading misinformation and dividing people on caste lines. Our government has initiated the Mahapurush Samman Prachar Prasar Yojana to promote the teachings of great personalities among the masses,” he added.

The state government is distributing free ration to 45 lakh BPL families, besides giving LPG cylinders to 12 lakh BPL families, the CM said, adding Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) has been introduced, which offers free travel up to 1000 km annually in Haryana State Transport buses to 84 lakh individuals from 23 lakh families with incomes below ₹1 lakh.

“Under the Chirayu yojana, the government is providing free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year to economically disadvantaged individuals at government and private hospitals,” he added.

Attacking the previous Congress government, the CM said the previous government had promised 100 square yard plots to the poor but many beneficiaries did not receive plots or possession letters.

“Our government has identified 20,000 such beneficiaries of which possession letters were handed over to more than 7000 beneficiaries recently at an event in Sonipat. For those remaining, who lack available panchayat land in their villages, financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each will be provided to purchase a 100 square yard plot,” he added.

Saini has issued a stern warning to government officials, stressing the imperative of improving their conduct. He said deputy commissioners (DC) and superintendents of police (SP) across all districts have been directed to conduct daily “samadhan shviris” from 9 am to 11 am to resolve people’s grievances and provide timely relief.

The CM said he monitors daily progress reports from all 22 districts to ensure effective implementation.