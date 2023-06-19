7 mobiles, 2 sharp iron strips seized from Goindwal jail in Punjab

The authorities at Goindwal Central Jail have recovered seven mobile phones, two sharp iron strips and other banned items during two separate search operations in the prison. Two separate cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act have also been registered after the seizure at Goindwal Sahib police station against some unknown persons in Punjab. (Representational image)

The authorities are, however, yet to identify the accused from whom the items were recovered.

Two separate cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act have also been registered after the seizure at Goindwal Sahib police station against some unknown persons.

The first case was registered on the complaint of assistant superintendent Karnail Singh. “During the search of ward number 8’s barrack number 3 and 4, a touch screen phone, four feature phones, two SIM cards, two chargers and one data cable, two earphones, 82 bundles of cigarettes, 20 pouches of tobacco and two iron strips were recovered.”

Similarly, the second case was registered on the complaint of assistant superintendent Bhagwant Singh. He said, “During the search of ward number 10’s barrack numbers 5 and 2, two feature phones and one charger were recovered.” The recovered items were declared unclaimed by the jail authorities.

Iron strips are mostly used by the inmates to attack their fellow inmates. Many incidents of clash have been reported in recent months in the jail in which iron strips were used.

In February, two gangsters were killed in a clash with rival gang members in the jail. Iron strips were used to kill the gangsters. Inmates remove iron strips from the doors of the jail.