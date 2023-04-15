Goindwal jail: 12 mobiles, 2 sharp-edged weapons recovered from inmates

The authorities of Goindwal Central Jail recovered 12 mobile phones, 2 sharp-edged weapons and some other banned items during two separate search operations. With the recovery of the banned items, two separate cases have been registered at Goindwal Sahib police station on the complaints of the authorities on Thursday. The recovery comes a day after six mobile phones, five SIM cards and two chargers were recovered from two inmates in the jail.

The first case was registered on the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Sushil Kumar. “During the search of room numbers 2 and 3 of barrack number 10 in the prison, two touch screen mobiles, nine keypad phones, four SIM cards, four chargers, one earphone, two sharp knives and four packets of tobacco were recovered,” Kumar said.

On Kumar’s complaint, a case under the Prisons Act was registered against some unidentified inmates.

The second case was registered on the complaint of assistant superintendent Kirpal Singh. He said during a search operation, a smartphone was recovered from the possession of inmate Gaurav Sharma of Ludhiana. Gaurav is facing an attempt to murder case registered in Ludhiana in 2016.

On April 10, fourteen mobiles, four chargers, three earphones, thirteen SIM cards and some sharp iron weapons were recovered from four inmates.