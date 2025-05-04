Menu Explore
Goindwal school in-charge suspended for making students serve snacks

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 04, 2025 09:47 PM IST

The incident came to light after a video of it went viral. The department acted on the directions of school education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The school education department on Sunday suspended the in-charge of Government Senior Secondary School, Goindwal, in Tarn Taran district with immediate effect after students were reportedly forced to serve snacks during a function at the school. The order for the suspension of Gurpartap Singh, Punjabi lecturer-cum-school in-charge, was issued by the directorate of school education (secondary) for his alleged “gross indiscipline and negligence”.

Students were made to serve tea and refreshments to political leaders and others during a recent school function. (HT File)
Students were made to serve tea and refreshments to political leaders and others during a recent school function. (HT File)

Students were made to serve tea and refreshments to political leaders and others during a recent school function. The incident came to light after a video of it went viral. The department acted on the directions of school education minister Harjot Singh Bains.

The suspension order stated that the school in-charge made the students work as waiters during a function in the school due to which the image of the department was tarnished. During the suspension period, the headquarter of the lecturer will be the office of district education officer (senior secondary), Tarn Taran. In a statement, Bains said that the dignity and respect of students was non-negotiable, adding that such misconduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

