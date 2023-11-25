close_game
Gold jewellery, cash stolen from locked house in Mohali's Sector 80

Gold jewellery, cash stolen from locked house in Mohali’s Sector 80

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 25, 2023 05:22 AM IST

In his complaint, house owner Nasib Singh said his entire family was away at Radha Soami Satsang Beas on November 19; when they returned home around 5 pm, they were shocked to find all locks broken and all household belongings strewn

A Sector-80 based family away to attend a religious congregation on November 19 returned to a burgled house, police said on Friday.

On checking, the family realised several valuables, including 100 gm gold jewellery and an Apple iPad, besides ₹8,000 in cash were stolen. They immediately alerted Mohali police and filed a complaint.
On checking, the family realised several valuables, including 100 gm gold jewellery and an Apple iPad, besides 8,000 in cash were stolen. They immediately alerted Mohali police and filed a complaint. (Stock image)

In his complaint, house owner Nasib Singh said his entire family was away at Radha Soami Satsang Beas on November 19. When they returned home around 5 pm, they were shocked to find all locks broken and all household belongings strewn.

On checking, they realised several valuables, including 100 gm gold jewellery and an Apple iPad, besides 8,000 in cash were stolen. They immediately alerted the police and filed a complaint.

Sub-inspector Jeet Chand from Sohana police station said they had registered a house theft case and launched a probe. CCTV cameras around the house are being examined to gather possible leads on the culprits.

