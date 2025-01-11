Goldy Brar aide held after shootout in Hisar

A team of the Rohtak special task force (STF) on Saturday evening arrested a criminal associated with the Goldy Brar -Rohit Godara gang after a shootout in Hisar’s Chaudharywas village, officers involved in the operation said. The criminal identified as Yash of Khewra village in Sonepat suffered at least one bullet injury during the gunfight while three or four unidentified aides managed to flee due to dense fog and low visibility. (HT File)

The criminal identified as Yash of Khewra village in Sonepat suffered at least one bullet injury during the gunfight while three or four unidentified aides managed to flee due to dense fog and low visibility.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Bijarniya said that they got information that Yash, who was involved in firing shots at two brothers at Bhiwani’s Kharak village last week, is roaming with his aides in Hisar area.

“The STF officials had surrounded a car in which the accused were travelling and Yash came out of the car and opened fire at the police team. His aides managed to flee from the spot. The injured assailant is undergoing treatment at a hospital,” the SP added.

On January 5, a 26-year-old Pradeep of Kharak Kalan village said that two masked men had fired shots at him and his brother Naveen near a temple in the village when they were sitting in their car. Later, the injured persons were rushed to civil hospital in Bhiwani from where they were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak.

Gangster hurt in exchange of fire with STF in Yamunanagar

Karnal A gangster was injured and another held after they allegedly fired at a team from Special Task Force (STF)’s Karnal unit in Yamunanagar on Saturday.

The injured person was identified as Arjun, in his early 20s, while the other was a 16-year-old juvenile, both from Mullana block of Ambala district, inspector Deepender Rana, in-charge, STF Karnal Unit, said.

Officials said that Arjun was undergoing treatment at district civil hospital in Yamunanagar under police custody and the juvenile was under police protection.

STF said that the team under inspector Deepender was following the duo from Karnal and on reaching Golanpur village, the accused fired at the unit.

Aman Kumar, DSP, STF said that the team fired in retaliation, leading to leg injury on one of them and in total 15 to 20 shots were fired from both sides.

He said that the accused are connected to the recent firing incidents in Gharounda town of Karnal and Karnal City, while their affiliation with gangs was being probed.

A senior official from the Yamunanagar police said that several live and empty cartridges along with a pistol were recovered from the crime scene.