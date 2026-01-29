Goldy Brar gang guns down rival near Mohali SSP office

In a brazen display of lawlessness, a 31-year-old man, who was an accused in the murder of gangster Goldy Brar’s cousin in October 2020 and eventually acquitted in the case, was shot dead outside the district administrative complex and Mohali courts on Wednesday afternoon when he had come for hearing in a drugs case. As information, more than 13 rounds were fired, out of which three struck the victim, leaving him dead on the spot. (HT Photo)

There was a heavy rush in the vicinity at the time of the incident, as multiple court proceedings were underway and a health camp was also being organised at the complex.

The victim has been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Lambbad, a resident of Rurki Pukhta village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Kharar police station.

As per information, Lambbad had come for a scheduled appearance in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case registered in November 2024. Around 3 pm, after the hearing, Lambbad, along with his wife, walked up to his car (PB65 AS 2482), which was parked outside the ACC Housing Society, behind the court complex. As Lambbad opened the boot of his car to take something out, an assailant, who was already waiting nearby, opened multiple rounds at close range before fleeing the spot.

Lambbad’s wife was unharmed but she was taken for gunshot residue (GSR) testing because of her proximity to the shooting site.

Hours after the incident, a post surfaced on social media, claiming responsibility on behalf of Goldy Brar and the Godara gang. Police maintained they are verifying the authenticity of the post.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been receiving threats from Goldy Brar even since he had been nominated in the murder case of the latter’s cousin. The cousin, Gurlal Singh Brar, a former leader of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), had been shot dead outside City Emporium Mall in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area on October 10, 2020. Lambbad was among the four men arrested but later acquitted after witnesses turned hostile. Chandigarh Police later filed a chargesheet, naming gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan alias Baba and others, stating that they had facilitated the crime by providing weapons and logistics.

Based on Lambbad’s wife’s statement, a case has been registered against gangster Satinderpal Singh alias Goldy Brar and others under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.

DIG Rupnagar Range Nanak Singh said multiple teams have been formed to crack the case. “We are verifying all leads, and the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

Advocate Zanet Dogra, who was present near the spot, said he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for a tyre burst. “When we stepped out, we saw a man firing in daylight at close range. He was wearing a cap and had a beard. His face was not covered. The shooter also fired towards the victim’s wife, but she was not hit,” he said.

Another witness, who runs a tea stall near the complex, said people initially thought the sound was from firecrackers. “Suddenly people started running, and we realised someone had been shot,” he said.