Golf amateur meet: Chandigarh’s Aayan to take on Varun in semis

Playing in the quarterfinals during the afternoon session, Anshul Mishra beat Tushar Pannu on the 19th hole while Anant Singh Ahlawat emerged victorious over Ritesh on the 13th hole by winning his match 6&5 to seal their respective berths in the semi-finals played during the 123rd All India IGU Amateur Golf Championship being held at Chandigarh Golf Club held on Friday. Spectators of the match between Arjun Singh Bhatia and Varun Muthappa saw some scintillating shots which ended on the 18th hole in favour of Varun Muthappa. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Spectators of the match between Arjun Singh Bhatia and Varun Muthappa saw some scintillating shots which ended on the 18th hole in favour of Varun Muthappa. The match between Ayaan Gupta and Aditya Gupta was decided in a sudden death match on the 20th hole with local lad Ayaan emerging as the winner. Varun will take on Ayaan while Anshul will lock horns with Anant.

Earlier in the day, taking on local lad Jaibir Singh Kang, Mishra produced top skills to log win on the 18th hole to qualify for the quarterfinals

Anant beat Jujhar Singh on the 16th hole in a thrilling match to surge ahead to the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the pre-quarter match between Varun Muthappa and Akshat Sharma concluded 3&2 in favour of Varun Muthappa on the 16th hole as well. The match between Tushar and Rakshit Dahiya was a fiercely fought contest which finally finished in the 21st hole in favour of Tushar. Chandigarh’s Ayaan Gupta and Aditya Gupta also won their respective matches to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The semi-finals will be held on Saturday followed by the final to be played on Sunday.