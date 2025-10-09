Golf league: Hunting Hawks crush Chandigarh Gladiators

The Hunting Hawks crushed Chandigarh Gladiators 6.5-0.5 in a near perfect performance at the Chandigarh Golf League on Wednesday. The league is being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Players Girish and Kabir during the match. (HT)

Soaring Eagles also charged up the leaderboard with a fine 5-2 win over Sultans of Swing whereas Golf Masters tied yet another match, this time against the Green Gators. In the final match of the day, Golf Ninjas beat GB Legends 4.5-2.5. The day’s play also saw a hole in one by Harbhajan Singh of Soaring Eagles on the 11th hole.

Kulvinder Singh and Kulwaran Singh completed hard fought victories in their singles games before Jaspreet Bakshi and Sanjeev Talwar and Gurpreet Bakshi-Ravibir Singh pair closed out a 5&3 win in the final two games. In the earlier fourball games, the pair of Rohit Dagar and Aryan Kamboj won 3&1 and SPS Matharoo combined with JS Sekhon to win 2&1. The half point for the Gladiators was courtesy Rahul Sehgal & JS Mahi holding Kewal Virk and Pauline Singh.

The Soaring Eagles made a comeback after getting swept in their first match with an impressive outing courtesy their fourball pairs. The cherry on top came from Brig Bikramjit Singh who won 1 up in his singles after Feroz Garewal had put the Sultans ahead. After Bikram Bhinder-Himmat Mahal pair scored a 6&4 win, the Eagles took the fourball games deep and took home all the four available points. Harbhajan Singh, who hit a hole in one on the 11th, combined with IS Grewal to pull out a 3&1 win and seal the deal.

In the last match of the day, Golf Ninjas rediscovered some of their last season form as the GB Legends struggled on the slow turf. Notable wins included Viraj Gandhi and Anurag Chopra’s 5&4 result for the Legends after twin 4&2 wins by the pairs of Sahir Gill and Karan Mahal and Vikram Bhagwan and Tanveer Grewal for the Ninjas.

Golf Masters’ Navjot Mann trumped a 7&6 win for the Masters before Kunal Nandwani replied with a 6&5 win to even out the singles games against Green Gators. After a big 7&6 win by Deepak Ahluwalia and Harjeet Singh, the Masters bookended the match with a fine 5&4 win by Jaswant Khara & Gurpreet Singh Virk.