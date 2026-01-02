Good governance rests on transparency, accountability: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday presided over the inaugural meeting of the newly appointed Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) 2.0 at the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute of Fiscal Management in Sector 3, Panchkula Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday presided over the inaugural meeting of the newly appointed Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) 2.0

During the meeting, the chief minister formally allocated districts to the associates through a remote system, signalling the start of their field postings. The newly appointed CMGGAs will take charge in their respective districts from January 2.

Extending New Year greetings to the associates and district deputy commissioners, Saini said good governance rests on transparency, accountability and inclusion. He described the CMGGAs as valuable support to deputy commissioners, noting that these young professionals will work at the grassroots level in close coordination with various government departments.

Highlighting their role, the chief minister referred to the CMGGAs as the “third engine” of the administration, stating that they would provide real-time feedback from the ground to help the government respond more effectively to citizens’ grievances.

Saini urged deputy commissioners and associates to work together on six priority sectors—education, health, waste management, human resources, infrastructure and governance. Stressing the importance of waste management, he said it goes beyond cleanliness and is closely linked to public health, environmental sustainability and the dignity of citizens.