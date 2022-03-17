Governance in Punjab litmus test for AAP

The Latin phrase, Veni, vidi, vici (I came, I saw, I conquered), is attributed to Julius Caesar, who wrote it in a letter to the Roman Senate around 47 BC after he had achieved a victory in his short war against Pharnaces II of Pontus at the Battle of Zela. The phrase has been used over the years to refer to a swift, smart and conclusive victory in any battle.

In today’s context, the phrase fits appropriately to explain the Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in the recent Punjab elections. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, a shrewd politician, was quick to judge the vacuum created due to corrupt practices of politicians and bureaucrats under successive governments in Punjab. The issues that concerned the common man, such as drug trafficking, unemployment, religious sacrileges and rising prices, were never addressed seriously by the then governments. Resultantly, the people of Punjab decided to give a chance to anyone who could show sensitivity towards these issues. Finding the political atmosphere conducive, Kejriwal riding the strong anti-incumbency wave, just came, saw and conquered Punjab.

Such a landslide victory was beyond the AAP’s own expectations. People handed over the reins of power wholeheartedly to the AAP that contested the election with an image of a party fulfilling the aspirations and providing good governance to the “aam aadmi”.

Aam aadmi and anarchy

Since the AAP leadership has already occupied the corridors of power, the burden of responsibilities must be reminding chief minister Bhagwant Mann of the promises made to the people during the election campaign. The task is not going to be easy for people have high expectations on issues such as corruption, drug menace, good governance, curbs on mafias operating in different sectors in Punjab and above all, empowering the common man.

The AAP leadership intentionally fed the concept of the common man’s empowerment in the minds of the people to attain power. Theoretically it is an ideal concept in a democracy, but the AAP leadership must realise that such feeling of empowerment of common man at times leads to serious troubles. When the common man starts thinking himself as the main driving force behind the ruling class, at times, it leads to chaos and anarchy. In such situations, certain people unaware of the laws of governance, don’t hesitate to break them to satisfy their craving to enjoy power after being empowered. Such a situation happened after the French Revolution in 1871, when the Paris Commune consisting of common men, came to the helm and led to anarchy. No doubt the rule of Paris Commune was short-lived but the idea of empowerment of the common man was the basis of this anarchy in France. Such feelings of uncontrolled empowerment of the aam aadmi need to be kept under check. The feeling of empowerment of the common man should not lead to chaos and anarchy.

Reforming police, administration

The AAP leadership must realise that it has come to power, not on the basis of a committed cadre, but as an emotional response to rout out a rotten political system in Punjab, cutting across religious and caste lines. People have high and genuine expectations from the AAP government to put an end to the corrupt political system led by politicians and ably supported by bureaucrats and the police. Though the overhauling of the system may not be possible in a short span, yet the government has to take immediate steps in this direction to show its intention and commitment. It should be high on the Bhagwant Mann government’s agenda to take steps to reform police and general administration, the main tools of oppression of the common man.

Punjab launchpad for AAP

The history of India over successive centuries provides evidence that the entry to the rest of India was possible once successive empires conquered Punjab and its people. Punjab is the gateway to India. This should serve as a guiding factor to the AAP leadership that if they have to expand pan-India, Punjab can prove to be a launching pad. Their performance in Punjab will be viewed and evaluated minutely by the rest of India before people shift their loyalties to the AAP in other states.

The entire political future of the AAP rests on its performance in Punjab. It will have no excuse for non-performance as now it has all tools in its hands to overhaul the political system, the main cause of misery of Punjabis. Delivering on promises will raise Kejriwal’s stature and he can emerge as the main contender for national leadership in the times to come. To govern Punjab is a golden opportunity for Kejriwal to prove his calibre and there is no doubt that he will not miss this opportunity to fulfil his goal of providing good governance and corruption-free administration to the people of India.

Good governance in Punjab will be the litmus test for Kejriwal and Mann and time will tell how they pass this test. Attaining power in Punjab is a double-edged weapon for the AAP leaders for it can take them to greater heights or pull them down to the lowest ebb, if they fail. Now both success and failure are in their own hands and it is to be seen what they choose of the two.

The writer is a retired Indian Revenue Service office. Views expressed are personal