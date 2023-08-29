Haryana government allows mining operations in flood-affected areas

In relief to the thousands of flood victims in the low-lying areas of the Yamuna belt, the state government has allowed mining operations thus helping the farmers to sell the sand. In relief to the thousands of flood victims in the low-lying areas of the Yamuna belt, the Haryana government has allowed mining operations thus helping the farmers to sell the sand. (ANI File Photo)

As per the information, the department of mines and geology has issued guidelines as a one-time measure for the disposal of sand and silt minerals accumulated in the fields due to the natural calamity of the flood in July.

As per the instructions, the amount of compensation will be decided after a survey by the officials of the department concerned and district administrations.

As per the officials to assess the thickness, area and total quantity of sand silt, a survey will be done soon by the team of officials of the revenue department and mining department in the affected areas.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said that as per the instructions the district-level committee to conduct a survey and a report containing the total areas, thickness of sand and silt will be submitted to the higher authorities in the next couple of days. The next decision regarding the mining operations and amount of the mining activities will be taken by the government.

Repeated floods in the Yamuna, Ghaggar, and Markanda rivers had damaged standing crops on thousands of acres in the low-lying areas of these rivers in the month of July. The farmers were worried as the floodwater filled their fields with heaps of sand and silt and they were demanding the government to allow mining operations so that they could sell the sand to get compensation for their damaged crops and empty the fields for the sowing of the next crop.

As per the notification the compensation will be given to the owners of the land depending upon the depth of the sand or silt. Even the share of sale proceeds of sand beyond 1 inch, the farmers will get no compensation for crop loss but they will get share in the mined sand which will also be shared with the mining department and concerned gram panchayat.

Narhari Singh Banger, director, mines and geology department, Haryana, said that the government has issued a notification in this regard and the district authorities with the help of the officials of departments concerned will provide a ground report.

