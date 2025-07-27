Government College of Education holds 3-day workshop on ‘Audio Visual Teaching Aids’

The Skill–In–Teaching Committee of Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, organised a three-day workshop on ‘Audio Visual Teaching Aids’ from July 23 to July 25, 2025. The event was conducted under the leadership of principal Dr Sapna Nanda and the coordination of Dr Meena, coordinator of the Skill–In–Teaching Committee. The workshop aimed at equipping future educators with practical competencies to use a variety of audio-visual tools and techniques in their teaching practices. (HT Photo)

The workshop aimed at equipping future educators with practical competencies to use a variety of audio-visual tools and techniques in their teaching practices. With the goal of making classroom instruction more interactive, engaging, and learner-centered, the sessions focused on integrating audio-visual teaching aids across multiple school subjects. The event witnessed the gracious presence and contribution of eminent educationists and subject experts. Among the distinguished speakers were Dr Navneet Kad, assistant state project director (Quality Education), who shared insights into the role of digital tools in achieving quality education benchmarks; Mr. Kirandeep Singh, a national award-winning mathematics teacher, who demonstrated innovative and practical use of low-cost teaching aids in mathematics classrooms; Jeesu Jaskanwar Singh, head of the department of education, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Panjab University, who emphasised the importance of media literacy and technology integration in teacher education and professor MS Marwaha, former principal, Shri Guru Gobind Singh College, Chandigarh, along with Raj Kumar, who enriched the sessions with their vast academic experience and practical pedagogical strategies.

A total of 103 pupil teachers from B.Ed. Semester III enthusiastically participated in the workshop. Through hands-on activities, group demonstrations, and expert-led discussions, the participants developed the skills needed to design, develop, and apply audio-visual aids effectively in real classroom settings. The workshop provided a valuable platform for the pupil teachers to explore the pedagogical possibilities of visual and auditory stimuli in enhancing student engagement and comprehension. The workshop concluded on a high note, reinforcing the college’s commitment to fostering innovative teaching practices aligned with the demands of 21st-century classrooms.