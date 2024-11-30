Government College of Education holds workshop on financial management

The UT education department, in association with Government College of Education, Sector 20, Chandigarh, successfully conducted a two-day training and capacity-building workshop on financial management for drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) and account functionaries. The UT education department, in association with Government College of Education, Sector 20, Chandigarh, successfully conducted a two-day training and capacity-building workshop on financial management for drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) and account functionaries. (HT Photo)

The initiative, held under Chandigarh Samagra Shiksha and organised under the leadership of Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, director of school education, Chandigarh, aimed to enhance the skills of participants in areas such as public financial management system (PFMS), income tax and procurement of goods.

The workshop, attended by around 230 participants, brought together faculty members involved in managing funds, grants and procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). Emphasis was laid on equipping participants with the latest instructions and guidelines to ensure effective financial and administrative practices.

The event was comprised of principals and account functionaries of government schools (cluster 1 to 10 and 11 to 20), and State Council Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Sector-32, Chandigarh.

Bindu Arora, state project director, graced the event as chief guest along with Indra Beniwal, mission coordinator of Chandigarh Samagra Shiksha. Both the dignitaries highlighted the importance of building capacity in financial management and procurement processes which are crucial for the success of Samagra Shiksha initiative.

Other dignitaries who graced the event include principal of Government College of Education Sapna Nanda, assistant controller (F&A) Naresh Kumar.

The sessions at the workshop were delivered by speakers Anil Kamboj, AC (F&A) on procurement/GeM, CA Vikas Bansal on income tax and TDS on GST.Narender Singh, technical assistant at PFMS headquarters in Chandigarh, spoke on public financial management system.