Government College of Education marks International Women’s Day

NSS Cell of Government College of Education observed a one-day camp dedicated to International Women’s Day on Saturday. NSS PO Dr Ravneet Chawla introduced the theme. Dignitaries releasing the newsletter at Government College of Education during the eve of International Women’s Day. (HT PHOTO)

The principal of the college, Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed the guests. The special guests at the event included Bhawna Garg, IAS, DDG UIDAI, Chandigarh; Garima Singh, commissioner income tax (appeals), Chandigarh; Rachana Singh, IRS, additional commissioner, CGST, Panchkula, and Tara Jha, mother of the outstanding NSS volunteer of the college, Shivam Jha.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bhawna Garg shared her journey of mountaineering, dancing, cycling and a unique topper throughout her academics by being positive and perseverant.

Garima Singh shared her jubilation on her journey as a student and the anecdotes with her teachers that allowed her to optimise her potential. The pupil teachers were inspired to take their forward roles more responsibly.

Rachana Singh, IRS, an example of fitness, zeal and being an all-rounder shared her simple journey through childhood and her good choices to reshape her challenges into strengths.

The event was marked by release of Newsletter – JIJIVISHA – by the home science club of the college which showcased the contribution of various women of the college and remarkable educationists pan India. Meghna Duhan, the student editor was applauded by the guests.

Nemi Chand, state liaison officer, NSS from the directorate of higher education, shared his inspiring words of wisdom on the role of NSS.

The camp had melodious parody sung by Rahul and Sugandhi, self composed poems by Isha Duggal and Seerat, and dances by Komal, Sonia, Shivanshi, all moderated by the show master Jasmine from B Ed(semester 4).