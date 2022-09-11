Sangrur: Government employees protest, seek restoration of old pension scheme
Protesters gathered at the grain market and marched towards the Sangrur-Barnala road and blocked the road for hours. They were demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme.
Thousands of government employees led by the joint pensioners’ front of Punjab and UT on Saturday staged a protest against the state government and blocked the Sangrur-Barnala road for hours. They were demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme.
They gathered at the grain market and marched towards the Sangrur-Barnala road.
Baaz Singh Khaira, leader of the front, said before the assembly elections, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised to accept their demands, but the government is running away from it now.
“We are demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme and the implementation of Punjab scale for employees recruited before 2020,” said Vikram Dev, another leader of the front.
Later, the administration arranged their meeting with the finance minister on September 19.
Essay on Udham Singh in Punjab school textbook misleading: Historian
The Gadri Shaheed Udham Singh Vichar Manch led by prominent historian Rakesh Kumar has flagged myths, misconceptions and mendacious facts pertaining to martyr Udham Singh being taught in government schools in the state. On Friday, they wrote letters to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, education minister Harjot Bains and the chairman of the Punjab School Education Board.
Now, get NOC for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies online in Punjab
To ensure timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies, the Punjab government has introduced a facility for online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining NOC. The state government has also fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the process and issue NOC. Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait a long for getting issued the NOC.
Inmate found hanging in Muktsar jail, probe underway
A 30-year-old prisoner was found hanging in the Muktsar district jail on Friday evening, officials said. The police authorities suspect it was a suicide even as a magisterial probe is underway. A resident of Mehna village in Muktsar, he was arrested in a case registered under the NDPS Act. Jail superintendent Iqbal Singh said he was brought to prison on July 18.
Miscreants break open ATM, decamp with ₹8.7 lakh in Hoshiarpur village
Unidentified miscreants cut open an unattended automated teller machine of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village in the wee hours on Saturday and decamped with cash worth Rs 8.77 lakh. On the statement of bank manager Amarjit Singh, a case has been registered at Tanda police station. “We have got vital clues and will nab the culprits soon”, he said. A case under Section 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC was registered.
Vigilance nabs 2 ex-Punjab Roadways inspectors absconding in graft case
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of the Punjab Roadways who had indulged in changing the departure timing of government buses to private buses in lieu of money. In this regard, the VB had registered a case dated April 30, 2021, under Section 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Amritsar.
