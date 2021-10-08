Government interfering in Sikh affairs, alleges Akal Takht jathedar

The Akal Takht on Thursday accused the government of interfering in the matters of the Sikh community, days after Manjinder Singh Sirsa was disqualified as a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and a court reinstated Giani Iqbal Singh as jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib.

In a virtual meeting with the Sikh clergy comprising Takht Patna Sahib jathedar Giani Ranjit Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Akal Takht head granthi Giani Malkit Singh and Takht Hazoor Sahib jathedar Giani Kulwant Singh, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “ While going through the letters received from the DSGMC and Takht Sri Patna Sahib Management Board, the five Sikh clergymen feel that the Delhi government and the Centre are interfering in the internal matters of the Sikhs,” read a statement issued by the clergymen.

He added, “On August 25, dirty tricks were played to restrain the members elected for the DSGMC from constitute a committee. Also, interference is being made by the government into the religious affairs of Takht Patna Sahib Board by rejecting its decision of accepting resignation of the jathedar.”

“Some Sikh leaders are violating the maryada by facilitating interference by government in the management of gurdwaras to fulfil their political ambitions. They must abstain from this,” he added.

He also condemned the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri of Utter Pradesh.

“The government is duty-bound to take action against the guilty. Playing politics on the deaths of the farmers is not acceptable. The political parties should put a united face to ensure stringent punishment to the culprits,” he added.