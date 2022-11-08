Govt servants work for public, not for profit: CM amid Haryana bond policy row

Reacting to the ongoing protest of medical students across the state, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the bond policy has been introduced to improve the medical services at government hospitals in the state.

“The government has introduced this policy under which doctors who studied at government institutions will have to work at government hospitals for seven years. If they want to leave before the completion of the said period, they will have to deposit bonds,” said the CM during an interaction with mediapersons in Karnal on Monday.

“Hum sewa ke naate se kaam karte hai mewa ke naate se nahi (Government servants work for public, not for profits),” said CM Khattar.

The Haryana CM said the policy will help improve facilities at government hospitals as poor people cannot afford treatment at private hospitals. The CM also slammed opposition parties for misleading medical students who are on protests at various medical institutions for the past nine days. Khattar had also clarified that MBBS students who do not get a job after completing their degrees would not have to pay the bond fee.

The CM hailed the Supreme Court judgment which upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment, providing 10% reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs, saying that the decision has come as a relief to people of economically weaker sections.

Earlier during an open session, the CM also heard grievances of around 35 Karnal residents. Khattar also announced a direct bus service for Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan from Karnal.

Policy sends out message that middle class students can’t aspire to be docs: Surjewala

Rohtak Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday visited the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) and met MBBS students on strike against the Haryana government’s bond policy.

Extending his support to students, Surjewala said, “Police had visited the campus a night ahead of the CM’s visit and used water cannons on MBBS students. Students, including girls, were dragged and pulled towards buses and forcibly removed from the protest site. It is not possible for middle class medical aspirants to pay a bond of ₹40 lakh. By adopting such a policy, the BJP government is sending out the message that bright students of common families can’t aspire to be doctors. The government should immediately withdraw this decision,” he added.

Two days ago, as many as 300 MBBS students on protest ahead of CM visit were booked for rioting.