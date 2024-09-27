Governor awards degrees to 542 medical students

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday accorded degrees to 542 graduates and postgraduates during the inaugural convocation of Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, run under the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (second from right) distributing degrees to students in presence of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (R) and vice-chancellor Dr Manjit Singh Uppal (C), during 1st convocation of Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, Amritsar, on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Kataria presented degrees to 300 MBBS graduates and 242 post-graduates of MD/MS and said that cancer and drug addiction have emerged as biggest challenges in Punjab, which needed to be curbed. He urged the educational institutes to work in this direction.

The SGPC president and chancellor of the university Harjinder Singh Dhami highlighted the achievements of the students and the varsity’s100% placement rate in prestigious healthcare organizations both within the country and abroad.

University dean Dr AP Singh inspired the graduates to become influential leaders and innovators in the field of medicine.