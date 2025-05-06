Governor lauds PGI’s Sarathi project, 22 NSS volunteers feted for service

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) celebrated the first anniversary of its community outreach initiative, Project Sarathi, by felicitating National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and institutions for their exemplary service in patient assistance and crowd management. UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria being honoured during first annual celebration of project Sarathi at PGIMER on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Launched in May 2024, Project Sarathi is a healthcare and community service initiative aimed at improving patient experience by deploying student volunteers to assist in managing daily crowds, guiding patients within the hospital, and easing OPD operations.

The event to mark the milestone was graced by UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria who commended the efforts of the youth and the institution in integrating community service with healthcare delivery.

“Through Sarathi Yojana, PGI is not just facilitating patients, it is cultivating future citizens with a spirit of humanity. When young volunteers help someone for the first time, they begin to understand the true joy of service,” said Kataria.

PGIMER witnesses a daily footfall of 8,000 to 10,000 patients in its OPD, with peak rush during morning registration and consultation hours. Volunteers under the Sarathi initiative play a crucial role in maintaining patient flow and reducing waiting times in the new OPD block.

At the event, 22 NSS volunteers were honoured for their exceptional commitment. Among them, 16 students from Post Graduate Government College, Sector-11, and six from Mehr Chand Mahajan (MCM) DAV College for Women, Sector-36, received awards for completing over 120 hours of voluntary service.

Additionally, MCM DAV College was specially felicitated for its continuous institutional support throughout the year. The college’s NSS units contributed over 80 volunteers who supported patient registration, guided patients to various departments and helped disseminate essential hospital procedure information.

Providing an overview of the project, PGIMER Deputy Director (Administration), Pankaj Rai, noted that Sarathi has expanded significantly and is now operational in 442 hospitals across the country, underlining its growing national relevance.

The anniversary event highlighted not just achievements, but also the evolving role of youth in bridging healthcare and community service.