Governor removes Mehta from Child Welfare Council

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Tuesday relieved Ranjeeta Mehta from the post of honorary general secretary of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya (HT File)

An order to this effect was issued by the governor who is also the president of State Council for Child Welfare. “The orders dated May 13, 2022, are consequently withdrawn with immediate effect. The women and child welfare department will look after the day-to-day work of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare till further orders,’’ reads the orders issued on March 26.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Mehta is a former Congress leader who joined the BJP a couple of years ago.

The central government had last year asked the governor to contemplate over continuing his association with the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare in view of an ongoing CBI investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) of which HSCCW is an affiliate.

The governor who is the president of HSCCW was made conscious of the CBI probe by the Union ministry of women and child development earlier in March. The central ministry wrote that the state governments as well as central government ministries and organisations have been asked to disassociate themselves from extending any support to ICCW in view of the alleged financial impropriety.