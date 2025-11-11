Govt doctors in Haryana to hold protest demo on Nov 13

Government doctors in Haryana have decided to hold a demonstration at the office of Director General, health services, on November 13 to protest against the state government’s move to start the process of direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) in the health department. The association has sought the intervention of chief minister and ACS, health to resolve these issues. (File)

The decision was taken at a meeting of state and district officer bearers of Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association, an umbrella organisation of government doctors in the state, held on November 9. The HCMS Association is also pressing for bringing the assured career progression (ACP) structure at par with the central government which they say is important to attract and retain doctors in government service. “Despite being approved by the chief minister in July 2024 and finance department in August 2024, the modified ACP structure has not been notified by the state government,’’ said HCMS president Dr Rajesh Khyalia

HCMS general secretary Dr Anil Yadav in a communication to the additional chief secretary, health said that there was a great sense of resentment among HCMS members towards the “callous and insensitive attitude” of the government regarding the genuine and already approved demands of HCMS cadre.

“The HCMS members will be left with no option but to resort to the path of agitation if these genuine concerns are not resolved in a specified time frame. It was decided in the November 9 meeting that HCMS members will wear black badges on November 11 as a mark of protest and a memorandum will be submitted to all civil surgeons on November 12. This will be followed by a demonstration at DGHS office on November 13,’’ the association general secretary said.

The association has sought the intervention of chief minister and ACS, health to resolve these issues. “The direct recruitment of SMOs in the past has caused a stagnation in the cadre. More than 95% HCMS doctors are getting only one promotion throughout their entire service (from medical officer to senior medical officer). Many doctors have also taken voluntary retirement from service due to skewed promotional avenues. No other state has the provision of direct entry at SMO level. Former health minister Anil Vij had in 2021 ordered to stop direct recruitment of SMOs,’’ said the association general secretary.