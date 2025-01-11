Govt fails to give HC three names for Baddi SP’s post

The state government apprised the Himachal Pradesh high court that the police department was in the process of conducting routine transfers of IPS officers even as it failed to submit three names for the post of Baddi superintendent of police. Former Baddi SP Ilma Afroz (HT File)

While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking reinstatement of 2018-batch IPS officer Ilma Afroz as Baddi SP, the HC had on Thursday asked the state government to provide the three names by Friday.

During the resumed hearing on Friday, advocate general (AG) Anup Rattan apprised the HC bench comprising chief justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and justice Satyen Vaidya that the state was conducting routine transfers under Section 56 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act and could not furnish a specific panel for Baddi SP’s post.

He asserted that the transfers were part of standard administrative processes and ‘not targeted actions’.

“Instead of providing names of eligible officers, the state government stated that it is doing general transfers,” said advocate Roop Lal Chaudhary, representing petitioner Sucha Ram.

The matter will now be heard by a co-ordinate bench after the winter break.

The HC was apprised that a co-ordinate bench comprising justices Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Sushil Kukreja had said in an interim order on September 9 last year that the officer, Ilma Afroz, not be transferred from Baddi police disrict.

“In such circumstances, we deem it appropriate that the matter be heard by the same bench,” said the high court, listing the matter for February 28.

The PIL filed by Sucha Ram, a resident of Nalagarh in Baddi, alleges that the Afroz was ‘pressured’ into taking a leave. Afroz had proceeded on a 15-day leave from November 7 amid reports of differences with Congress MLA from Doon Ram Kumar Chaudhary and later got the leave extended. The charge of Baddi SP was handed over to Himachal Pradesh Police Service (HPPS) officer Vinod Kumar Dhiman on November 14.

Sucha Ram had moved the Himachal Pradesh HC seeking Afroz’s reinstatement. The petitioner pointed out that during her tenure, Afroz took strict action against illegal mining, drug menace and organised crime in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh development area.

The PIL alleged law and order in the area ‘deteriorated’ after Afroz’s transfer. The petition added that there are 43 crusher units being operated by local politicians on the border of Solan district near Punjab and Haryana. It alleged the police colluded with these ‘mafias’, ignoring directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the HC.

Govt patronising mafia is unfortunate: Jai Ram

“The government’s patronising of the mafia in this manner is unfortunate and shameful,” said leader of Opposition in the assembly Jai Ram Thakur.

“The job of the chief minister is to maintain law and order in the state and to control criminal elements... it would be better if he discharges his responsibilities instead of giving protection to the mafia,” Thakur said after the hearing on Friday.