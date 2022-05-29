Punjab government ‘flip-flops’ on Akal Takht Jathedar’s security
Hours after stoking a controversy by partially removing the security cover of Giani Harpreet Singh, the Punjab government on Saturday sought to restore the same but the Akal Takht jathedar refused, saying Sikh youth and Khalsa Panth were enough for his security.
The Punjab Police on Saturday withdrew the security of 424 people, including the Akal Takht jathedar, who had a few days ago advised Sikhs to keep licensed weapons, drawing criticism from chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
“@PunjabGovtIndia restore security but Singh Sahib refuses to take it,” said the SGPC in a tweet. A senior police officer posted in the security wing, who didn’t wished to be named, said the jathedar’s security was withdrawn along with other dignitaries on a temporary basis, but it was restored immediately after sensing its sensitivity. “We have sent the security back. We don’t have any information if the jathedar has denied accepting the security back,” added the officer.
In a video message on Saturday, the jathedar said: “I have been told by security men that they have been called back. It does not matter.” He said the remaining security men should also be taken back. “I don’t need security, especially from the Punjab government. Khalsa Panth and our Sikh youths are enough to provide me security,” he said.
Six personnel, three from the Bathinda police, and three from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), were guarding the jathedar.
Later, the SGPC took the responsibility of the jathedar’s security. On the direction of SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, four SGPC armed employees were deployed to guard the Akal Takht head.
After the move of the Punjab government invited criticism, the Punjab Police sent back its three personnel to guard the jathedar, said one of the assistants of the jathedar. The three personnel of the IRB who were also asked to leave the residence of the jathedar at Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, also returned, he claimed.
“The security personnel who returned told that they have been directed to guard the jathedar till they get a written order,” said the jathedar’s assistant.
Personal secretary to the jathedar Jaspal Singh: “When he (jathedar) assumed charge in 2017, he refused to take the security cover but an IG-rank officer told him that he is being provided the security cover under state protocol, not on his demand.”
SGPC assistant secretary Tajinder Singh Padda, who took the armed SGPC guards for the jathedar’s security, said: “ jathedar sahib does not depend on the government security, the SGPC is capable of guarding him.”
Video message that triggered row
In a video message to the Sikh community on the 416th anniversary of ‘Gurgaddi Diwas’ (anointment anniversary) of the sixth Sikh master, Guru Hargobind, on May 23, the jathedar had said: “Every Sikh should try to keep a licensed weapon, because the time that is coming, and the circumstances which are going to prevail, demand it. The Sikh youth should be skilful in ‘gatka’ (Sikh martial art) and shooting.” He, however, did not explain what circumstances he was referring to.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann took strong exception to the message and said: “You should send across Gurbani’s message of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all) to every house instead of asking Sikh youths to carry weapons.”
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and his BJP counterpart Ashwani Sharma also flayed Giani Harpreet Singh’s statement, but the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders had backed the jathedar.
