‘Govt function held under anti-drug campaign’: Punjab DGP defends presence at Moga rally

Under fire from Opposition parties over his presence at the Moga rally on February 16, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday defended his attendance, saying it was a government function held under the anti-drug campaign. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav inaugurating the newly constructed, ultra-modern Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Jalandhar Range building at Police Lines on Thursday. (HT)

DGP Yadav and chief secretary KAP Sinha are facing the criticism of the Congress, BJP, and SAD for being present at the AAP government’s anti-drug event in Moga’s Killi Chahlan village.

Besides chief minister Bhagwant Mann, it was also attended by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers and MLAs. Sinha and Yadav also addressed the event.

Yadav, in his address, had shared the outcome of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh”, which began in March last year.

The rival parties have accused the AAP government of politicising the bureaucracy.

Parrying the charges, Yadav said, “It was a government function and held under the anti-drug campaign. I would not like to say much on this.”

Yadav was speaking to reporters in Jalandhar after inaugurating the newly constructed, ultra-modern Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Jalandhar Range building at Police Lines.

Criticising the DGP and chief secretary’s presence, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar had questioned whether the “steel frame” bureaucrats of India were bowing to political whims?

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had noted that the presence of the state’s highest-ranking administrative and police officers on a “political platform” raised serious questions about institutional independence.

“Civil servants are expected to function with impartiality and uphold constitutional values. Their visible association with a political event orchestrated by the Mann government and AAP leadership undermines public trust and weakens democratic institutions,” Bajwa alleged.

Congress’ MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also wrote to Union minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions Jitendra Singh and Union cabinet secretary, demanding action against both officers under Rule 5 of the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which clearly prohibits civil servants’ participation in political activities and public association with political parties.

‘State-of-the-art ANTF building to help combat drug trade more effectively’

Meanwhile, after inaugurating the ANTF building, Yadav said the state-of-the-art building, built at a cost of ₹1.60 crore and spread over a covered area of approximately 9,000 square feet, was designed to enhance the force’s operational efficiency and capabilities to combat drug trafficking more effectively.

It includes dedicated offices for gazetted officers, cabins for investigating officers and support staff, a reader’s room and a modern conference room.

“This facility is equipped with cutting-edge tools to target major drug traffickers and dismantle international narcotics networks operating in the state. This specialised unit features mobile and computer forensic tools, advanced data analysis systems, forensic data extraction, decryption and analysis capabilities, as well as equipment for technical interception and cryptocurrency tracking,” he said.

He further shared that the ANTF had upgraded its technical capabilities with the Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS 2.0) now supporting voice analysis, having database of over 70,000 voices of criminals.

Sharing outcome of the anti-drug campaign, the DGP said Punjab Police had registered 35,133 FIRs and arrested 50,238 drug smugglers since March 1, 2025, and recovered 2,229 kg heroin, 667 kg opium, 28 tonnes poppy husk, 68 kg charas, 783 kg ganja, 29 kg ICE, 4 kg cocaine, 48.64 lakh intoxicant pills/tablets and ₹16.68 crore in drug money from their possession.

