Govt has drawn new red line against terrorism: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday distributed job orders to 158 terror victim families in Srinagar. J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands over a job letter to family member of terror victim in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Addressing the gathering during the occasion, Sinha said the government has drawn a new line against terrorism and that equal punishment will be meted out to terrorists and their sponsors. “India has drawn a new redline against terrorism and equal punishment will be given to terrorists and their sponsors. Peace is a prerequisite for progress. There is no place for terrorism in a civilized society. Many generations of J&K have suffered the brunt of terrorism perpetrated by the neighbouring country. Every person has to take a pledge that they will not allow this to happen again,” he said.

The LG shared the tragic account of Abdul Majid Mir’s family, whose was kidnapped and murdered by terrorists on June 29, 2004.

“Abdul Majid’s family lost their sole breadwinner and received ₹ 1 lakh as an ex-gratia payment under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. Despite Abdul Majid Mir’s martyrdom, his family struggled to live a life of dignity. Today, by providing a government job to his son, Mudasir Majid, the administration has fulfilled its long-overdue responsibility,” he said.

“We will do everything possible for the rehabilitation of terror victims. It is my promise to the NoKs of terror victim families that perpetrators of heinous crime will receive exemplary punishment. We will also ensure the harshest possible punishment to terror sympathisers.

I assure the family members of civilian martyrs that I will not rest until every family that has been a victim of the terrorists’ atrocities gets justice. I want to tell the loved ones of martyrs that the dreams of your father or your mother will now be fulfilled,” he said.

The LG also spoke on the transformative journey of new J&K post abrogation of Article 370 and said that because of Article 370, terrorism had increased and the terror ecosystem was emboldened. “On 5 August 2019, the dismantling of terror ecosystem had begun. A new J&K was born that had dreams of a golden future in its eyes. A new J&K, which treated all its citizens as equal and removed discrimination that was prevalent for seven decades.”

Sinha said that people ask him what is new Jammu Kashmir. “I want to tell them that the new Jammu Kashmir is one where jobs are not given to terrorists but to the real martyrs of this UT. The new j&k is one where tears are not shed on the death of terrorists but the tears of common Kashmiris are wiped away. The new J&K is one where the terrorist elements sitting in the government system are being cleaned out one by one and the decades-old wounds of terror victim families are being healed, where common Kashmiris are being embraced and not the separatists, where children have pens in their hands and not stones,” he said.

On July 13 in Baramulla and July 28 in Jammu, similar orders were given to terrorists affected families.

Sinha said that government of India and the J&K administration will deliver justice to victims of terrorism. “This process will continue till every genuine case is settled.”