Govt has made robust arrangements for wheat procurement: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that the government has made elaborate arrangements for wheat procurement. (HT File)

Interacting with the media persons in Panchkula, chief minister said that all necessary preparations have been completed in the mandis to ensure farmers do not face any difficulties.

“Proper arrangements for gunny bags, cleanliness, and drinking water have been made in the mandis. To ensure timely payments, guidelines have been issued to make payments to farmers within 48 to 72 hours after the procurement at the minimum support price (MSP),” he said, adding the MSP of wheat is ₹2,425 per quintal.