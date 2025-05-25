Govt hospital in Jammu running sans sanctioned doctor posts: RTI reply

The Bone & Joint Hospital in Jammu does not have sanctioned doctor and paramedical staff posts and has been working on a makeshift arrangement, according to the response to a query filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI) by activist Balvinder Singh. The Bone and Joint Hospital in Jammu started operating on October 16, 2023. (Representational image)

The hospital started operating on October 16, 2023.

“This glaring administrative lapse has forced the hospital to rely on borrowed staff from the government medical college and its associated hospitals, which are themselves struggling with an acute staff shortage,” said Singh.

“The RTI reply confirmed that no posts were approved despite a proposal for 299 posts being submitted by the Jammu GMC principal to the administrative department of health and medical education,” he added.