Govt mortgaging employees’ GPF, says Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, on Saturday, attacked the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh (HP), saying the state government has taken loan by mortgaging the employees’ General Provident Fund (GPF). Jai Ram Thakur (HT file)

Thakur said the money, which the employee saves by cutting his expenses with which he does the most important work of his life, is too being mortgaged. “In the tenure of 18 months, the Sukhu government has taken a loan of more than ₹24,000 crore. By the end of this year, this debt will reach close to ₹1 lakh crore,” he said.

Thakur said, “The Sukhu government has not only broken records in terms of taking loans but also in reversing the pace of development, closing institutions, snatching jobs. In one and a half years, every section is on the streets against the government. The employees sitting in the secretariat have opened a front against him. It is clear from this that he has no communication with anyone. He does not listen to anyone. Government cannot be run on the basis of dictatorship and lies only.”

The leader of Opposition said that on one hand the government says that it delays the salary of its ministers and CPS for two months, on the other hand it spends more than ₹6 crore on lawyers in Delhi to save their unconstitutional appointment. “This double standard will not work. They have got bungalows, cars, assistants, everything. In such a situation, what is the point of taking a late salary? Talking about taking salary late is just an excuse. On this pretext the government is telling the employees not to ask for DA and arrears,” he said.