Govt orders assessment of damage due to waterlogging in Fazilka

Following reports of submergence of around 20,000 acres of land due to incessant rainfall in Fazilka district, the Punjab government has ordered a special girdawari (assessment) to evaluate the extent of damage to agricultural fields and residential properties. Fazilka deputy commissioner (DC) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu confirmed that directions had been issued to all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to carry out the assessment work at the earliest. (HT)

“A detailed report will be compiled regarding crop losses and damage to homes. All departments have been instructed to conduct the girdawari in a transparent and time-bound manner so that no affected individual is left out,” said Sandhu, who had earlier visited the affected areas.

The Fazilka sub-division has emerged as the worst-hit, with official reports indicating damage to paddy and cotton crops on over 11,700 acres across at least 20 villages.

Many farmers, already struggling with rising input costs, have expressed anger and frustration over what they claim is administrative apathy.

In response, the administration has deployed pumps and teams to drain stagnant water from low-lying areas.

Protests had erupted in Tahliwala Bodla, Singhpura and Chahlan villages, where farmers blocked the Fazilka-Malout road, demanding immediate relief and drainage of water.

“There has been massive damage, and the administration must act urgently,” said Sunil Kumar, sarpanch of Tahliwala Bodla.