Govt, party to work in tandem to make Punjab drug-free: Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party’s senior leader and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia on Monday said the state government and party organisation will work in tandem to eradicate drugs from Punjab.

On his first visit to the state after being again made the Punjab in-charge of the party, Sisodia emphasised the AAP’s unwavering commitment to eradicating drugs from the state, accelerating development and fulfilling the promises made to the people of Punjab. “Under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government has accomplished in just one month what previous governments couldn’t achieve in decades,” he said on the anti-drug drive while talking to reporters at the Chandigarh airport.

Sisodia praised Mann’s decisive leadership in tackling the drug menace, which has plagued Punjab for years, and emphasised that making Punjab drug-free remains the government’s top priority.

Manish Sisodia underscored that the fight against drugs is not just a government initiative but a mission for the AAP. He noted that the Mann government, under Kejriwal’s guidance, has waged an aggressive war on drugs in Punjab and the results are already visible. “In just one month, the government has made significant strides that previous administrations failed to achieve in decades,” he added.

Sisodia assured the public that the Punjab government is working tirelessly to ensure that every village in the state becomes drug-free. “The government will reach every nook and corner of Punjab, leaving no stone unturned in its mission to eradicate drugs,” he said.

He cited the significant progress made in sectors like education, health, and employment under the AAP government. Sisodia also said that the recent surge in rapid decision-making and implementation of policies reflects the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people. Sisodia reaffirmed AAP’s dedication to fulfilling the promises made during the elections. “As the in-charge of Punjab, it is my responsibility to ensure that every promise made by Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann is delivered. Punjab deserves good governance, and the AAP is committed to providing a transparent, accountable, and people-centric administration,” he said.