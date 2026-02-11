Govt planning complete 2 major water projects in Jammu: Omar

CM Omar Abdullah said his government has been mulling plans to utilise suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to its advantage and complete two major water projects in Jammu region. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the Budget session of the legislative assembly in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

After several BJP legislators, including Sham Lal Sharma, raised the issue during question hour in the legislative assembly, the CM said that short term remedies in the form of reviving defunct tubewells and other water sources were not going to meet Jammu’s water requirements in the future.

He endorsed BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma’s vies and stated that the planning must be done in view of the next 30 to 50 years, when traditional water sources were no longer sufficient.

He informed the House that work will soon begin on two water projects, ie, lifting water from Chenab river for Jammu city and Tulbul Navigation Barrage to regulate Jehlum river water in Kashmir.

“We had sent these two proposals to the Asian Development Bank but they didn’t accept them and subsequently were rejected because of the Indus Water Treaty,” he said.

The CM further said that since the IWT has been kept in abeyance by the Centre, his government worked on Tulbul Navigation barrage near Sopore and lifting Chenab water near Akhnoor to meet water requirements of Jammu city.

We hope that work on these projects will start soon, he added.

Both the projects have been hanging in a limbo since 1980 and 1990s. The flawed IWT 1960 has been kept in abeyance since April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year that left 25 tourists dead.

In June last year, Omar had stated that his government would re-start Tulbul Navigation project and divert Chenab river water from Akhnoor to Jammu City.

Under the flawed IWT, brokered by the World Bank, six rivers were divided between the two countries. The eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) were given to India and the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) were given to Pakistan, with India permitted limited, non-consumptive use of the latter.