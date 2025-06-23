Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Govt school teacher held for sexually harassing 24 students in Himachal’s Sirmaur

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 23, 2025 01:12 PM IST

The arrest came after 24 students of Classes 8 to 10 submitted a written complaint to the school principal about the harassment on Friday. The school authorities informed the police.

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing 24 girl students at a government school in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, police sources said on Monday.

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing 24 girl students at a government school in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
A teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing 24 girl students at a government school in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The arrest came after the students of Classes 8 to 10 complained to the school principal about the harassment. The school authorities informed the police.

The 24 students gave a written complaint to the principal on Friday, alleging they were touched inappropriately by the teacher. The complaint was then forwarded to the school’s anti-sexual harassment committee, the authorities said.

On Saturday, the students’ parents were called for a meeting and it was found that most of them were unaware of the harassment faced by their children, they said.

The teacher has been arrested.

A case has been registered against him under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police sources said.

Govt school teacher held for sexually harassing 24 students in Himachal's Sirmaur
