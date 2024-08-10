 Govt schools in Sunam equipped with robotic labs - Hindustan Times
Govt schools in Sunam equipped with robotic labs

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Aug 10, 2024 06:56 AM IST

The aim is to encourage students to explore, experiment and develop solutions to real-world problems.

Sunam, an assembly segment in Sangrur district, has introduced robotic laboratories in all government high and senior secondary schools. The announcement was made by Aman Arora, Punjab’s minister of employment generation, skill development and training, during the inauguration of an advanced robotic laboratory at Government High School, Kheri, on Friday.

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora with students at Government High School, Kheri, on Friday.
Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora with students at Government High School, Kheri, on Friday.

These labs have been designed to foster a collaborative learning environment, encouraging students to explore, experiment and develop creative solutions to the real-world problems.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering a high-quality scientific education and equipping our students with the skills they need to excel in the modern world,” said the minister, who is MLA from the same constituency.

He said 11 schools received robotic labs under the second phase of the project while 18 schools had already been equipped during the first phase.

Trainers from Kurious Labs, Gurugram, will be conducting regular training sessions in these schools.

Arora emphasised that students in the government schools would benefit significantly in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Govt schools in Sunam equipped with robotic labs
