Govt should make law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
Hooda said Ambedkar became the voice of the poor and the backward classes and worked to eliminate evils of the Indian society through the Constitution.
“I have great pride that my father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda was also a member of the constituent assembly with Ambedkar,” he added.
Hooda reached the Parliament House and paid homage to Ambedkar.
Addressing a press conference in Rohtak later in the evening, Hooda opposed exclusion of wrestling, shooting and archery from the Commonwealth Games.
“We have demanded a bonus of ₹500 on MSP to the wheat farmers. The government should not only look at the MSP but also at the farmers’ cost and damage caused by untimely rains. Wheat prices are high in the international market due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The price of wheat has reached around ₹3,500 per quintal in the international market.
Farmers in country and Haryana should also get the benefit of this. The situation will not last forever and hence, the government should make a law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers,” the leader of Opposition added.
He said the state is not getting its due because Haryana does not have a member in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). “Despite repeated demands, the government is not paying attention to this,” he added.
On the power crisis, Hooda said Haryana never faced a power crisis during his tenure. “During our tenure, four new power plants and one nuclear power plant were installed in state. Today, generation capacity of Haryana is so high that it can give electricity to other states, but the government is producing way below the installed capacity of the power plant and this has pushed the state into acute power shortage,” Hooda added.
-
Ex-sarpanch shot dead, son injured by neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar village
A 50-year-old ex-sarpanch was allegedly shot dead and Sadhu's son was brutally injured by their neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar's Sultanpur village. The deceased was Sadhu Ram. In his complaint, Sukhbir said he and his father were in their fields. “Our field neighbour, Manjeet fired shots at my father using his licensed revolver over canal water dispute. He and his aides then thrashed me with sticks and fled the spot,” he added.
-
Ludhiana | Common man feels the squeeze as lemon prices shoot up
A kilogram of lemon is being sold in wholesale markets of Ludhiana for ₹130 while retail vendors are charging anywhere between ₹170 to ₹190 per kg. Street vendors are charging a whopping ₹200 per kg. The sudden spike in demand has left the arhtiyas worried. With a single lemon being sold for ₹10- ₹15 in the market, wholesale traders are growing increasingly worried about the security of these prized commodities.
-
Hisar farmers lodge ‘missing complaint’ of MP Brijendra Singh
Farmers, who have been protesting for a month seeking compensation for their damaged crops, approached the Kheri Chopta police checkpost in Hisar on Thursday and filed a 'missing complaint' of local MP Brijendra Singh. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwan said the local MP has been “missing since last two years and the public is searching for him as development projects are halted”.
-
Rise in Covid cases in Haryana: Vij directs ACS, health to visit Gurugram
Amid sudden spike in Covid cases in the Haryana's NCR districts, home and health minister Anil Vij said he has directed additional chief secretary (health) Rajiv Arora to visit Gurugram and find out the reason behind the rise in infections. As per the daily health bulletin, the active cases load of the state stood at 621, of these, 594 are from both the districts neighbouring Delhi and there are nine active cases in Sonepat.
-
Parivar Pehchan Patra data fully secure: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reiterated that maintaining security of Parivar Pehchan Patra data is the topmost priority of the state government. Chairing a meeting of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, Khattar said increasing the domain of verification of the PPP also tops the priority of the government. He said through PPP, government is reaching the doorstep of every beneficiary eligible for any welfare service and scheme of the government.
