Govt to digitise rare, valuable literature, says minister Pargat Singh on Punjab Day

The Punjab government will digitise rare and valuable literature available with the state languages department, cabinet minister Pargat Singh said on Monday.

At a state-level function in Patiala on the occasion of Punjab Day, the minister, who holds the higher education and languages portfolio, said the digitisation will be undertaken with the help of the latest technologies.

Stressing the need to working together to uplift the Punjabi language, Pargat appealed to Punjabi writers, intellectuals and the media to promote rich Punjabi culture and literature at the school level.

“Punjabi is our mother tongue and it does not belong to just one person. Therefore, it is imperative for everyone to take initiatives to promote it. Politicians, bureaucrats and technocrats needed to work together to give a new direction to the youth,” he said.

“Required manpower will be provided to cater to demands of industries in the state,” he added. On the occasion, the minister flagged off a special one month-long awareness campaign to promote the language under the ‘Punjabi Mah-2021’ campaign which, he said, will be diligently celebrated as per the Punjabi Language Act, 1967.

He announced that vacancies of district language officers, research officers and other required staff will be filled in the language department.

In his address, writer Surjit Singh Bhatti emphasised on launching a joint project with the help of all the universities in the state to make Punjabi the language of knowledge, science, philosophy, social sciences and employment.