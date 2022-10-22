Govt will not allow anyone to jeopardise communal harmony: J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the government was keeping an eye on elements that are trying to jeopardise communal harmony in the UT and promised a befitting reply to those trying to disrupt peace.

Sinha said that the ecosystem of terror was taking its last breath in J&K while praising the security forces for the sacrifices they have been giving.

LG attended the Police Commemoration Day Parade at Armed Police Complex, Zewan, Srinagar and also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and paid homage to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the country.

“I pay my tributes to the memory of all police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. We are forever indebted to our security forces for their selfless service to the nation. Their sacrifice and service to the nation would always be remembered”, the LG said adding that Jammu and Kashmir Police and Security Forces are a symbol of courage and dedication.

Sinha said that he salutes the 1,604 brave soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

“There is a need to immortalize stories of service and dedication to the nation. ‘Gaurav Stambh’ in Srinagar will serve as a symbol of our martyrs’ valour and sacrifice, and I am confident the stories of their courage will inspire every citizen,” he said.

The LG said that the terror ecosystem was breathing its last breath, and we are determined to stamp out the terrorism menace. “On the behest of the neighbouring country, certain desperate elements are targeting innocent civilians. I want to assure the people that each teardrop of families will be avenged. We will pay a befitting tribute to our martyrs by striking the last nail in the coffin of terrorism,” LG said.

He also urged society to discharge their collective responsibility and take a firm stand against those who are trying to sow the poison of terrorism and separatism in society.

“The way the enlightened people have come out against terrorists and expressed their anger against the recent killings of civilians, gives us hope that this evil will die soon and disappear from society,” he said.

Sinha said that violence has no place in a civilized society. “A few elements are trying to justify despicable acts because of their self-interest. Action will be taken against such people as per the law of the land,” the Lt Governor said.

He asked the JKP and other security forces to closely monitor subversive elements and take swift and appropriate action. “There should be emphasized on evolving strategies for effective monitoring and quick response in fighting conventional as well as modern threats, intensifying crackdown on narco-terror networks and incorporating innovative technology into the police system.”