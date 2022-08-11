Govt will not reduce service span of regular part-time workers: Jai Ram
The government will not reduce the time limit for regular part-time workers engaged with various departments of the Himachal Pradesh, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.
The orders were issued on December 28, 2021, that the time fixed for conversion of part-time workers into daily wage earners has been reduced from eight to seven years, he said in a written reply to a query raised by MLA Satpal Raizada during the question hour.
The CM said that according to the orders, the government does not consider reducing the time limit for the regularisation of the part-time workers.
3,456 pending cases of jobs on compassionate grounds: CM
Jai Ram, in a written reply to a joint question of MLAs Vinay Kumar, Rakesh Singha, Pawan Kajal and Sanjay Awasthi, informed that 3,456 cases of jobs on compassionate grounds were pending in various corporations, boards and departments of the state. Of these, 2,556 cases are pending in departments and 900 in boards and corporations. He said that the government has given employment to 1,218 people on compassionate grounds in the last three years. The CM said the government has increased the income limit for providing jobs on compassionate grounds from ₹1.5 lakh per annum to ₹2.5 lakh per family per year.
‘Not a single tap installed under Jal Jeevan Mission in 29 assembly circles‘
During the current financial year, not a single tap was installed in 29 assembly circles of the state till July 20 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, said Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question asked by MLA Narendra Thakur. Among those assembly circles are Churah, Bharmour, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhatiyat, Dehra, Jaswan Paragpur, Jwalamukhi, and Lahaul and Spiti besides Paonta Sahib, Rampur and Kinnaur.
Mahendra Singh said in the last three years, not a single tap has been installed under this scheme in Shimla Urban assembly constituency. He added that the state government has given about 8.69 lakh new connections in Himachal in the last three years. He said that since 2019 till July 20, 2022, maximum 27,723 new taps have been installed in the Sulah assembly constituency. During this period, new connections of 13,529 taps have been given in the Dharampur area and 18, 928 in Seraj.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
-
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
-
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics