Govt will not reduce service span of regular part-time workers: Jai Ram

The government will not reduce the time limit for regular part-time workers engaged with various departments of the Himachal Pradesh, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday.

The orders were issued on December 28, 2021, that the time fixed for conversion of part-time workers into daily wage earners has been reduced from eight to seven years, he said in a written reply to a query raised by MLA Satpal Raizada during the question hour.

The CM said that according to the orders, the government does not consider reducing the time limit for the regularisation of the part-time workers.

3,456 pending cases of jobs on compassionate grounds: CM

Jai Ram, in a written reply to a joint question of MLAs Vinay Kumar, Rakesh Singha, Pawan Kajal and Sanjay Awasthi, informed that 3,456 cases of jobs on compassionate grounds were pending in various corporations, boards and departments of the state. Of these, 2,556 cases are pending in departments and 900 in boards and corporations. He said that the government has given employment to 1,218 people on compassionate grounds in the last three years. The CM said the government has increased the income limit for providing jobs on compassionate grounds from ₹1.5 lakh per annum to ₹2.5 lakh per family per year.

‘Not a single tap installed under Jal Jeevan Mission in 29 assembly circles‘

During the current financial year, not a single tap was installed in 29 assembly circles of the state till July 20 under the Jal Jeevan Mission, said Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh Thakur in a written reply to a question asked by MLA Narendra Thakur. Among those assembly circles are Churah, Bharmour, Chamba, Dalhousie, Bhatiyat, Dehra, Jaswan Paragpur, Jwalamukhi, and Lahaul and Spiti besides Paonta Sahib, Rampur and Kinnaur.

Mahendra Singh said in the last three years, not a single tap has been installed under this scheme in Shimla Urban assembly constituency. He added that the state government has given about 8.69 lakh new connections in Himachal in the last three years. He said that since 2019 till July 20, 2022, maximum 27,723 new taps have been installed in the Sulah assembly constituency. During this period, new connections of 13,529 taps have been given in the Dharampur area and 18, 928 in Seraj.